Wells for the World bringing pure water

Attie Jonker has personally witnessed the profound effect access to clean water can have on a remote African community.

The South African man on Thursday recalled visiting a Kenyan school five or six years ago and seeing about 50 boys huddled in a small classroom made of mud. Their sisters joined their mothers in walking 7 or 8 miles each day to fetch the polluted water they would carry home in 5-gallon buckets atop their heads.

Since receiving a donated well from Franklin Wells for the World Foundation, the school has enrolled 400 children, including girls. Their mothers tend a vegetable garden that produces enough food to feed the children two fresh, healthy meals every day.

Income generated from selling extra vegetables and water has paid for a classroom where the village's women are learning to use computers. “Now, it is a thriving community,” Jonker said during a phone interview from his home in South Africa.

As Franklin Wells for the World Foundation celebrates its 10th anniversary, Franklin Electric Co. Inc. officials have committed to doing 10 projects this year in 10 African countries. The effort will cost an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 and provide clean, safe drinking water to about 50,000 people.

So far, the Fort Wayne-based manufacturer has donated about $1 million in materials and manpower to 47 projects that have brought clean drinking water to about 200,000 people.

Although most of the projects involve just one well, one of the foundation's 2020 projects was a donation of 100 solar well pump kits to the nonprofit Gift of the Givers Foundation, which does work in Africa.

A cause is born

Scott Trumbull, Franklin Electric's former CEO, launched the foundation in 2011 after Franklin Electric acquired a water pumps business in South Africa. That business owner, Jonker, was a strong advocate for his country and his continent.

Trumbull decided to use the company's resources to address the staggering need by tackling four or five projects each year, regardless of Franklin Electric's profit.

Don Kenney, chairman of Franklin Wells for the World Foundation, now oversees the effort in addition to his responsibilities as a Franklin Electric vice president and president of the global water division.

“I think about how fortunate we are here in the United States, and how fortunate my family is,” said Kenney, the married father of two and grandfather of two. “We nearly take clean water for granted. How many times do you see three-fourths-full bottles of water dumped out? In Africa, they would never do that.”

“The women in Africa, their mission in life is to bring back water to their villages,” he said.

Parents in those communities typically don't allow girls to attend school because their help is needed to carry water, Kenney said. The assumption is also that girls don't need an education because they will spend their adult lives carrying water from morning until evening.

Jonker, whose title is Commercial Group vice president in South Africa, said the water women carry often isn't clean. He described it as being the color of coffee and including animal excrement.

“The kids are infested with intestinal parasites,” he said.

The World Health Organization reported in September that 1 in 13 children living in sub-Saharan Africa dies before reaching age 5 – the highest rate in the world. A substantial percentage of those deaths are due to waterborne diseases, Jonker said.

A helping hand

Choosing from the list of potential recipients might be the hardest part of the project.

“It's difficult. It's very difficult,” Kenney said, “because there are many, many organizations and communities that need water.”

Requiring the recipients to be capable of maintaining the well helps to narrow the list, he said. Officials choose to place wells near hospitals or schools in communities with the ability to keep them going.

Another measure in choosing among potential sites, Jonker said, is “the hardship of the children and the women” tasked with transporting water for the community.

Franklin Electric sends employees to oversee the drilling and installation. The foundation shifted to installing solar-powered wells three or four years ago. Before that, it installed wells using electric- or diesel-powered motors.

Because solar-powered pumps operate only when the sun is shining, the foundation also supplies a water storage bin so villagers can access water at night, Kenney said.

“We fund the entire infrastructure of that well,” he said.

Franklin's foundation tests the water to make sure it is clean and healthy to drink before installing the hardware, something not all organizations do, Jonker said.

The organization recently installed equipment to remove fluoride from a new well that produced water with too much of the neurotoxin, which can be harmful in high doses.

'Amazing' impact

Jonker recalled traveling to the site of the first well Franklin's foundation installed. It took him five days to reach the village.

“I slept under vehicles. I slept under trees,” he said. “If it was easy, they wouldn't need water. We go to remote, remote areas.”

Just because an African community has a school or a clinic, doesn't necessarily mean it has access to clean water, Jonker said. He once visited a maternity ward in a clinic with no running water.

Young children have told him they drink water at home before school and don't have access to it again until they return home after the school day ends.

Jonker also has visited villages where girls dropped out when they went through puberty because the lack of flush toilets and running water left them without a way to clean themselves during menstruation.

“It's giving dignity to people,” he said of installing donated wells.

On Thursday, Jonker spoke to someone living in a recipient community in Malawi. The man said there were no words to express the depth of their gratitude for the gift.

Girls living in recipient communities are able to attend school and have unlimited futures.

“They don't have to do chores that literally take all day to do,” Kenney said.

“The work we're doing for the foundation, one can talk about it for a full day and still have more to talk about,” Jonker said. “It's nine years I've done this work, and it's far more than fulfilling.”

“The impact on these communities is just amazing.”

