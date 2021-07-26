The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, July 26, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for July 26

    HESSEN CASSEL ROAD

    Closed between Paulding Road and McKinnie Avenue through late July.

    DUNTON ROAD

    Closed between Hathaway and Gump roads through Friday.

    DECATUR ROAD

    Closed between Ventura Lane and Paulding Road through Aug. 4.

    STELLHORN ROAD

    Closed at bridge over Interstate 469 through mid-August.

    MAIDEN LANE

    Closed between Main and Berry streets through Sept. 1.

    BASS/THOMAS ROAD

    Intersection closed through November. Bass Road closed from Thomas to Hillegas.

