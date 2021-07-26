Monday, July 26, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for July 26
HESSEN CASSEL ROAD
Closed between Paulding Road and McKinnie Avenue through late July.
DUNTON ROAD
Closed between Hathaway and Gump roads through Friday.
DECATUR ROAD
Closed between Ventura Lane and Paulding Road through Aug. 4.
STELLHORN ROAD
Closed at bridge over Interstate 469 through mid-August.
MAIDEN LANE
Closed between Main and Berry streets through Sept. 1.
BASS/THOMAS ROAD
Intersection closed through November. Bass Road closed from Thomas to Hillegas.
