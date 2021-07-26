Road restrictions for July 26

HESSEN CASSEL ROAD

Closed between Paulding Road and McKinnie Avenue through late July.

DUNTON ROAD

Closed between Hathaway and Gump roads through Friday.

DECATUR ROAD

Closed between Ventura Lane and Paulding Road through Aug. 4.

STELLHORN ROAD

Closed at bridge over Interstate 469 through mid-August.

MAIDEN LANE

Closed between Main and Berry streets through Sept. 1.

BASS/THOMAS ROAD

Intersection closed through November. Bass Road closed from Thomas to Hillegas.