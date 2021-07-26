Old habits die hard at FWCS board meeting

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board meeting began with a laugh tonight when President Anne Duff flubbed a routine introduction.

"To my left is Angela Filler, clerk of the board, and Dr. Robinson, our superintendent," Duff said.

Wendy Robinson retired more than a year ago, on June 30, 2020, after 17 years in the position.

Mark Daniel has served as superintendent since July 1.

Duff corrected her mistake once the laughter quieted.

"I'm sorry," she said. "I mean Dr. Daniel. And I'm Anne Duff."

