Tools for Schools donation drive runs through Aug. 6

The Salvation Army is collecting backpacks and school supplies as part of its Tools for Schools drive through Aug. 6.

The agency will use monetary donations to purchase supplies if it doesn't get enough from the drive, according to a statement Sunday.

Donors can drop off school supplies at red barrel donation sites or at the Salvation Army center, 2901 N. Clinton St. Along with backpacks, school supplies of greatest need are hand sanitizer, tissue boxes, glue sticks, dry erase markers, index dividers, highlighters and three-ring binders.

A $25 donation will fill a backpack with supplies needed on the first day of school. To make a monetary donation, go to www.SAFortWayne.org.