A goat takes interest in the camera Tuesday morning at the Allen County Fair. The fair runs daily through August 1st.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Tom Lutes helps his daughter, Lauren Lutes, not shown, by grooming Magnum, a French Lop rabbit, Tuesday morning at the Allen County Fair. The fair runs daily through August 1.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Reeslen Milanowski, 9, of Fort Wayne, holds a nigerian dwarf goat shown by Calvin Lee, as her grandfather Mark Sadler, takes her photo Tuesday morning at the Allen County Fair. Open daily, the fair runs through August 1st.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
With neighboring cows keeping a close eye on her work, Sarah Kuhn, 15, of Fort Wayne, refills her feed container Tuesday morning at the Allen County Fair. Open daily, the fair runs through August 1.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Landen King, 10, of Huntertown, bathes his 7-month-old dairy feeder cow, Snickers, Tuesday morning at the Allen County Fair. Open daily, the fair runs through August 1.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
A cow grazes in one of the barns Tuesday morning at the Allen County Fair. Open daily, the fair runs through August 1.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
James Carpenter, 15, of Churubusco, grooms his natural color sheep Tuesday morning at the Allen County Fair. Open daily, the fair runs through August 1st.