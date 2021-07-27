Council, ambulance officials discuss solutions

The Fort Wayne City Council and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority officials discussed potential solutions Tuesday to the paramedic shortage officials say led to an emergency declaration.

The council invited ambulance authority officials to its meeting to talk about how to move forward after Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, criticized the ambulance authority board for not moving quickly enough to find solutions for the shortage or to inform the public about an emergency declaration. Jehl said the emergency declaration affects the overall quality of care, but Gary Booher, the ambulance authority’s executive director, said the quality of care has not dropped.

The ambulance authority board declared an emergency after its contractor, PatientCare Logistics Solutions, fell out of compliance in August for the time it takes ambulances to arrive at emergency incidents. The ambulance authority board has fined PatientCare about $575,000 for its non-compliance.

The shortage of paramedics and emergency medical technicians is a national problem, Booher explained, and the board has taken steps, such as switching to a system in which paramedics with advanced life support are only sent on life-threatening calls. The new system is expected to alleviate the need for mandatory overtime.

Mike Bureau, the ambulance authority’s operations director, told the ambulance board last week that six EMTs and two paramedics have been hired, but he reported to council Tuesday that two paramedics and an EMT have resigned since Thursday’s board meeting.

One new effort the ambulance authority board is looking into, Booher said, is how it can put the more than $500,000 in fines into a grant that can be used to increase pay for the ambulance staff. Using some of the city’s more than $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds has been discussed as another possibility.

Many of the staff who are leaving the ambulance authority, Bureau said, are going to agencies that are paying significantly more. The contractor is limited on how much it can pay staff by the reimbursements it receives for runs. About 70% of its reimbursements are from Medicare and Medicaid.

Many area agencies that employ paramedics and EMTs are subsidized by their local municipalities, Bureau said. Fort Wayne City Council might get a subsidy request in the future, Booher said.

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said he would want to see the financial systems of the contractor, which is a private company, before considering any subsidies.

The ambulance authority currently works as a monopoly, council president Paul Ensley, R-1st, said, but he suggested that it might work better as a free market if the contractor can’t negotiate higher wages and retain employees.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, encouraged the contractor and ambulance authority to hire a consultant who can do a full review, including opinions from employees.

Ambulance authority officials will give council an update in four to six weeks.

