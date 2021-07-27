Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Brayden M. Snapp, 18, of the 6800 block of Bedford Downs, was charged June 10 with invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

James B. Clancy, 33, of the 1800 block of Gruber Avenue, was charged June 10 with domestic battery committed in front of a child, confinement, strangulation and misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime. He was released on his own recognizance.

Nate A. Garcia, 23, of the 2800 block of Central Drive, was charged June 10 with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery and invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $37,500 bail.

Javona V. Henderson, 21, of the 1300 block of Greene Street, was charged June 10 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equal to 0.15% or more. She was released on her own recognizance.

James Shears Jr., 50, of the 1100 block of McCulloch Street, was charged June 10 with strangulation and domestic battery. He was released on his own recognizance.

Adrian D. Jackson, 29, of the 2500 block of Princeton Avenue, was charged June 10 with domestic battery committed in front of a child and domestic battery. He was released on his own recognizance.

Antonesia P. James, 30, of the 1300 block of McCulloch Street, was charged June 10 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor false informing. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Consuelo D. Tamez, 43, of the 1400 block of Wescott Drive, was charged June 11 operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. She was released on her own recognizance.

Jerrius M. Adams, 19, of the 1000 block of West Oakdale Drive, was charged June 11 with resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and marijuana possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Juan A. Perales, 49, of the 2300 block of Northway Drive, was charged June 11 with theft. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

J.D. Island, 39, of the 9400 block of North Clinton Street, was charged June 11 with failure to register as a sex or violent offender. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Ryan M. Fuelling, 24, of New Haven, was charged June 11 with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor criminal mischief. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Grant R. Veith, 41, of the 12600 block of Tocchi Cove, was charged June 11 with domestic battery committed in front of a child and misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime. He was released on his own recognizance.