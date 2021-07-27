Union rep hits Amazon tax break

A local union representative is asking Fort Wayne City Council members to consider Amazon's wages and benefits record compared with that of other area warehouses before voting Tuesday on a proposed $7.3 million tax abatement.

Ehren Gerdes, business agent and trustee of Teamsters Local 414, said he believes the area's warehouse industry will suffer if the tax abatement is approved. He has several concerns, including low wages and high risk of injuries for workers.

“I just don't think it is good for Fort Wayne, not to mention the high turnover that they bring to the community with their 1,000 jobs,” he said. “It's just a bad investment for the community.”

The request is for Amazon's property at 5510 Flaugh Road off U.S. 30 to get tax breaks on its planned $100 million investment.

If approved, Amazon would save about $7.3 million on personal property taxes over the next 10 years. The equipment's assessed value would be reduced by 100% the first year and gradually return to full value over the following decade.

Amazon is expected to create 1,000 jobs with an annual payroll of $30 million and an average annual salary of $30,000, which is $15 an hour. A public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. today before City Council is expected to discuss and vote on the request.

The tax abatement request almost didn't have enough votes to be introduced July 13, with four out of nine members voting against it.

Mayor Tom Henry said after the warehouse announcement in April that Amazon choosing Fort Wayne “is a sign of continued progress and momentum in our city.”

Amazon said in its application that not getting the tax abatement could result in the company moving its warehouse and $100 million investment, but it is unclear if it would because construction on the warehouse is underway.

The council in March approved a tax abatement for the construction of the Flaugh Road warehouse. The public didn't know the project was for Amazon at the time because initially it was publicly referred to only as “Project Mastodon.” The $16 million abatement was passed with a 7-2 vote.

Businesses can request two tax abatements for the same project by requesting one for real estate improvements and one for personal property investments. The builder benefits from the real estate improvements tax break, and the company benefits from the tax break for personal property investments.

Gerdes isn't sure Amazon should benefit from tax breaks when workers aren't reaping similar benefits.

He said warehouse careers are typically good jobs that support families. The average benefits for warehouse workers who are Teamsters Local 414 members exceeds $30,000, Gerdes said. That's before wages are added to the equation.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she worried about the pay level proposed by Amazon after she voted against the resolution's introduction July 13. The average in this area, she said, is $40,000.

Amazon workers in 2020 were almost twice as likely to have a serious injury than warehouse workers for other companies, a 2021 Washington Post report said. The analysis, based on Occupational Safety and Health Administration data, showed Amazon workers from 2017 to 2020 were more likely to suffer a serious injury than workers at other retail warehouses.

Gerdes said he will be at the public hearing today to speak up for an industry that he has personal experience with.

“It gives an already huge corporation an unfair advantage with local small businesses,” he said, “let alone larger businesses in the area that don't get the same tax abatements.”

dfilchak@jg.net