DECATUR ROAD

Closed between Ventura Lane and Paulding Road through Aug. 4.

PONTIAC STREET/WAYNE TRACE

Closed for roundabout project through Aug. 6.

DUNTON ROAD

Closed from Hathaway Road to Gump Road through Friday.

STELLHORN ROAD

Closed at Interstate 469 bridge through mid-August.

MAIDEN LANE

Closed between Main and Berry streets through Sept. 1.