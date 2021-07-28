Council denies Amazon tax break

The Fort Wayne City Council voted Tuesday against tax breaks on investments at Amazon's Flaugh Road warehouse that is under construction.

Amazon requested a tax abatement on its planned $111.5 million in investments for the 630,000-square-foot building at 5510 Flaugh Road off U.S. 30. City Council conducted a public hearing before its hourlong discussion and 5-3 vote against the abatement with one member abstaining.

Amazon would have saved about $7.3 million in personal property taxes over the next 10 years. The equipment's assessed value would be reduced by 100% the first year and gradually return to full value over the following decade.

Kyle DeGiulio, Amazon economic development policy manager, said the company did not ask for tax abatements on the two other locations it built in Fort Wayne. But a tax abatement was one of the reasons it chose the Flaugh Road location, he said.

Some council members have criticized Amazon for asking for the abatement after construction began on the warehouse. The measure council considered said the new distribution center would be in jeopardy if the tax breaks weren't approved.

DeGiulio said Amazon has yet to make investments in the property. Construction has started on the building, but Amazon will lease the building from Oak Street Investments LLC after it is completed. In March, the council approved a tax abatement worth about $16 million for the construction of the warehouse itself.

DeGiulio said the company couldn't file the request sooner because the application required the company's name. Amazon's warehouse was known as “Project Mastodon” publicly until after Amazon announced the Fort Wayne location, in part since the company was looking into multiple cities for the location, DeGiulio said.

Council President Paul Ensley, R-1st, asked DeGiulio, “Could you make it work in Fort Wayne and pay your taxes?”

Amazon's location won't change based on council's decision, DeGiulio said, but the more than $100 million in investments might be reduced and the investments could be made more slowly, delaying the opening of the warehouse that is set for 2022.

Council members and a few residents who attended the meeting shared concerns of workers not being paid – or treated – well enough.

Amazon has decided to pay workers a starting rate of $15.50 an hour, DeGiulio said, instead of the $15 an hour proposed in the request. That raises the annual salary from about $30,000 to about $32,000.

“People are the engine Amazon needs to serve customers,” DeGiulio said, adding the company is focused on safety and treating employees right.

Andrea Robinson with the city's economic development office said Amazon would still pay nearly $6 million in property taxes with the tax break, which is more than the property was generating when it was owned by the city.

Council members discussed the ways council has tweaked the tax abatement process over the years and what should qualify a business for a tax break.

Geoff Paddock, D-5th; Tom Didier, R-3rd; and Michelle Chambers, D-at large, voted in favor of the tax break for Amazon. Sharon Tucker, D-6th; Tom Freistroffer, R-at-large; Jason Arp, R-4th; Russ Jehl, R-2nd; and Ensley voted against it.

Glynn Hines, D-at large, asked to vote last as the committee chair, and he later said he hoped he was going to be the tie-breaking vote. He decided to abstain from the vote since it wouldn't have changed the council's action.

