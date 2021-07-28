County building permits shoot up

Allen County reached a construction milestone for the fifth straight year – and about six months early, leaders said Tuesday.

Residential and commercial building permits surpassed $1 billion at the beginning of June. The announcement came during a news conference at The Bradley, the newly opened boutique hotel in downtown Fort Wayne.

The tally of permit values Tuesday morning stood at more than $1.43 billion, said John Caywood, Allen County Building Department commissioner. That compares with $1.43 billion for all of 2020 and puts the all-time record of $1.63 billion in 2019 within reach, he said.

This year's $1 billion mark was reached earlier than ever before, officials said.

Although builders are still grappling with the effects of the pandemic – high lumber prices, broken supply chains and a struggle finding qualified workers – the construction statistics reflect the overall attractiveness of the Fort Wayne/Allen County area, Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said.

Building permit dollar amounts represent a willingness to make large investments in the community, he said, adding he does not think the area is at the top of its potential.

“We need to set our sights on $2 billion,” Peters said.

According to building department statistics as of June 30, commercial building permit values were nearly double residential permits – about $817.2 million compared with $429.9 million.

Contributing to the commercial totals are $100 million for the revitalization of Electric Works and at least that much for the Amazon fulfillment center on Flaugh Road off U.S. 30, Caywood said after the news conference.

Other large projects this year include the Meijer shopping center on Dupont Road, the Ashberry project and Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Indiana Tech projects and the hotel.

Those big projects tend to spur smaller investments, such as restaurants on outlots of the Meijer project, he said.

Residential permits outside Fort Wayne topped those in the city in number and dollar value – 6,988 and $345.6 million compared with 6,496 and $84.4 million in Fort Wayne.

County Commissioner Rich Beck and Brenda Gerber Vincent, representing Greater Fort Wayne, pointed out the local construction market is attracting national attention.

The Wall Street Journal has named the Fort Wayne metro area as one the top three emerging home markets, Beck said. Vincent said Fort Wayne is in the top three fastest-growing metros in the five-state region.

Representing the Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana, Rob Young said projects in commercial construction were across the board, not just in one or two industry sectors.

Young, also vice president of market development for The Hagerman Group, a Fort Wayne commercial builder, said “the ease of doing projects” in the Fort Wayne area contributed to the increase in numbers.

Not only are the value of projects is up, so are the number of permits, which are set to outpace last year's record of 31,090. As of the beginning of July, 17,244 had been issued, county statistics said.

Builder Harrison Heller of Heller Homes, Fort Wayne, said he expected continuing demand into next year.

“We're up roughly 20% in calls and signed contracts – we had 74 last year and this year we have around 90,” he said. “I think the pent-up demand will continue to grow.”

