Fort Wayne / Allen County

State's new COVID cases exceed 1,000 for 2nd day

The number of Indiana residents who tested positive for COVID-19 exceeded 1,000 for the second consecutive day as 1,248 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed and 12 people have died, the Indiana Department of Health said. This brings to 768,624 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.

To date, 13,564 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 429 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Another 96 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,189 cases. No new deaths were added to the county's total of 699 deaths, the local health department reported Wednesday.

Lane restrictions set for Parnell Avenue paving

Drivers can expect intermittent lane restrictions until Aug. 13 for portions of Parnell Avenue between State Boulevard and Kenwood Avenue and State Boulevard between Spy Run and Parnell avenues, city officials said.

Crews are milling and repaving the roads, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

For questions or to report problems, call the Fort Wayne Street Department at 311.

Indiana

Rising virus cases force academy suspension

Due to a significant COVID-19 outbreak among students at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, the Law Enforcement Training Board has temporarily suspended the 2021-22 class at the academy.

As of Wednesday morning, 10 students had tested positive, and nine additional students are being retested after initial results were inconclusive. Additionally, 50 students must isolate because they are symptomatic or quarantine because they are considered close contacts of a positive case. The majority of the 117 students are unvaccinated.

The Indiana Department of Health will again provide specific protocols, such as cohorting students and masking requirements, for all law enforcement academy operations. A restart date has not been set.

– Journal Gazette