Consultant hired to build federal aid plan

The city of Fort Wayne has hired a consulting firm to help it sift through how to use $50.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

City Controller Garry Morr was the first to tell the City Council in May the city needs help with the multi-year process of allocating and dispersing coronavirus pandemic relief funds the federal government has released.

The City Council approved a request Tuesday to pay up to $125,000 this year in consulting services from Tim Berry with Crowe LLP. Berry has worked in the past as a state auditor, state treasurer and Allen County treasurer.

Morr said the consulting firm will help the city develop a specific plan, engage stakeholders, maximize the funds by looking at unrelated funding sources, and to implement software for reporting and organizing the dispersal of the funds once they are allocated and approved by the council.

The federal government has been specific in how the funds can be used. The four categories are to respond to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, provide hazard pay for eligible workers, replace revenue affected by the pandemic and make needed investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

The city has the discretion of how much of the funding to use from each of the four categories. Although the rescue plan funding is new, Berry has experience with dispersing CARES pandemic relief funding for the state of Illinois.

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, was the only council member who voted against the consulting services contract. The job seems like one, he said, that could be managed by city staff and a spreadsheet.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, compared the request to if someone came into $25 million.

“Would you not consult a financial person in regards to it?” he asked.

Morr agreed and added, “We need to manage them correctly because these funds will be scrutinized by an audit, absolutely.”

Funds that are not spent correctly will need to be paid back to the federal government with penalty fees. All of the funds have to be appropriated and approved – which are two separate actions – by the City Council.

What makes spending ARPA funds different than typical grant funds the city receives, Berry said, is that the city will directly report to federal treasury quarterly and as needed. With most grants, the city reports to the state, which then reports directly to the federal treasury.

Morr couldn't provide much more specific information about how the funds can be used, but he said hiring Berry and Crowe is the first step in that direction.

The $50.8 million in funding has to be appropriated by the end of 2024 and used by the end of 2026.

dfilchak@jg.net