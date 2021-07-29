County residents give input on plan

Allen County residents are focused on “equity” when they think about the kind of community they want in the next 10 to 15 years.

That word, and “equitable,” came up dozens of times Wednesday during a public open house presenting a framework for All In Allen, the upcoming version of the county's comprehensive plan.

The presentation at Grand Wayne Convention Center included a talk by Brandon Nolin, senior project planner with the county's Chicago-based consultant, Houseal Lavigne Associates. More than 100 people attended.

The event also allowed attendees to respond to a framework of the upcoming plan by browsing among stations on topics that will likely become themes or chapters in the upcoming plan.

Residents want equity in allocating resources targeted for economic development – paying attention to both big and small business needs and areas both in southeast Fort Wayne with racial minorities and rural residents in outlying communities.

Residents want broadband availability expanded to all geographical areas, not just densely populated ones. They want regulatory support for both large-scale traditional agriculture and small-scale farms, including those in urban areas and those specializing in agritourism.

Residents also urge improved access to “high quality comprehensive health-care services” including mental health. And they want a local food system “to promote equitable access to fresh and nutritious foods.”

Clif Wallace of Fort Wayne, who called himself “a recent paraplegic” and attended in a wheelchair, said he wanted more equitable access to housing and public transportation for all people.

“I find myself with a handicap, and I now can see all the challenges people face every day,” he said. “I've pledged to improve circumstance for people.”

One of his concerns, and that of Deb McCarty, a disability advocate from Indianapolis, is “visitability” – more universal design in new housing so people with disabilities can easily spend time with those who don't.

Nolin said the next step of the process will be a more detailed review of land-use policies.

Nolin said it appears that Plan It Allen, the last comprehensive plan formulated around 2007.

He said pandemic restrictions delayed the new plan, but a final plan should be ready for adoption in the spring. Despite COVID-19 gathering restrictions, planners were still able to reach 2,400 “points of contact” in developing recommendations.

He said there will be at least one more public session several months from now to get input. Results from the session and plan concepts will be posted at allinallen.org.

Comprehensive plans are used by government officials, businesses and others in making decisions.

“You're really helping us ... prioritize our efforts,” Nolin told attendees. “We feel good about where we're at, and we want to keep this thing rolling.”

