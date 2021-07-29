Pandemic rent, utility aid extended

People who have already received assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance program can now reapply for additional rent and utility support.

The Emergency Rental Assistance program is designed to help those struggling to pay rent and utility bills because of challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, a city Community Development news release said Wednesday.

More than 1,450 households have received $4.9 million through the program, and an additional $500,000 was recently approved for the program. Applications for Fort Wayne residents in need are still being accepted.

“I am proud that we have been able to keep more than 1,450 households from experiencing eviction and potential homelessness,” Kelly Lundberg, director of the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, said in a release. “As the end of the eviction moratorium nears, we will continue to work to provide assistance to renters and landlords.”

The program is only available to applicants who rent apartments, homes or other residential units within Fort Wayne limits. To qualify, residents who have experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic also have to have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income, which is $57,500 or less for a family of four.

Eligible assistance includes past due rental payments and up to three months of future payments; past due utility bills for up to 12 months; and current utility bills for the current month only. Utility bills include electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal and other energy costs, such as fuel oil.

The city received $8.1 million in funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance program from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

For more information and to access the application, go to www.fwcares.org or call 317-552-1463.

