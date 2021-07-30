Main Street parklet touted as place to bring people together

Parklets are coming to the PNC Plaza in downtown Fort Wayne.

The public spaces known as parklets are designed to support downtown businesses and encourage community engagement, a Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District news release stated.

The space will span a portion of the western edge of the PNC building parking lot on Main Street next to Sweets on Main. The area is traditionally where “Santa and His Reindeer” is displayed.

The area will include outdoor dining tables and chairs, a life-size chessboard, and a mural installation provided by Art This Way. The parklet, which will be open during summer and fall, is designed to connect access points throughout the city from The Landing and Promenade Park to Embassy Theatre and Parkview Field.

“We're excited to help transform this space on Main Street into a family-friendly Downtown destination where our community and visitors can eat, play and interact,” Corinna Ladd, PNC regional president of northern Indiana, said in the release. “Similar to the PNC Playground at Promenade Park, the seasonal parklet demonstrates our commitment to uplift the quality of life in our community and boost the economic vibrancy critical to downtown business success.”

PNC Plaza was created in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for expanded outdoor dining spaces throughout the city, the release stated. The project was funded by the CARES Act pandemic relief program and is a grant provision from the Knight Foundation through the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.

“PNC Plaza is yet another example of why Fort Wayne was recently named an All-American City for the fourth time in history,” Michael Galbraith, the downtown district's president, said in a release. “Intentionally curated, these locations not only promote accessibility, comfort, and safety, but act as a welcoming ground for diversity and inclusiveness – establishing Downtown Fort Wayne as the vibrant, urban core of northeast Indiana – a place where we can all come together.”

This parklet will join others as part of the district's parklet initiative, which includes The Porch Off Calhoun next to 816 Pint & Slice and some in downtown alleys. Downtown Fort Wayne's Clean & Green team recently installed curbside parklets on Lewis Street outside Lewis Street Grill and on Wayne Street outside Big Apple Pizza.

“The economic impact these initiatives have on our Downtown businesses is substantial,” Galbraith said. “When local businesses are doing well, our whole community benefits – and we're just getting started.”

The project's sponsors are PNC Bank, Knight Foundation, Kurt Henry, Light & Breuning Inc., Smart Build, the city of Fort Wayne, the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne and Unilock.

For more information and updates on the project, go to DowntownFortWayne.com.

