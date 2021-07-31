1865 Keystone Building to get redo

The Allen County Keystone Building will soon get a nearly $200,000 makeover.

Allen County Commissioners approved contracts Friday with General Restoration Corp. of Columbus, Ohio, for masonry and painting work on the building's exterior.

The three-story Keystone Building, which was built about 1865, is the oldest building in The Landing Historic District.

The building's cornices, which are the architectural and decorative molding and crown at the top of the building, are starting to fade and show wear, Vance Hernandez, county director of buildings and grounds, said Friday.

General Restoration first submitted a quote for the masonry work, which includes cleaning and replacing or repairing damaged cornices and scrolls, as well as tuckpointing bricks.

The county was originally asking other companies for bids to repaint the building, Hernandez said, but he talked to General Restoration about doing that work when he didn't receive bids from other companies for the building at 602 S. Calhoun St., which is between The Landing and Rousseau Centre downtown.

General restoration gave the county a 6% discount since it awarded the company both projects, Hernandez said.

The two contracts include quotes of more than $94,000 each.

Most of the paint on the Keystone Building has a lead base, Hernandez said.

The lead paint will be removed and repainted. The crews will also replace rotten wood.

The commissioners approved the contracts unanimously. Hernandez said work on the building is expected to start Aug. 9.

