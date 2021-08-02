The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 02, 2021 1:00 am

    Road restrictions for Aug. 2

    LIMA ROAD

    Closed between Woods and Gump roads through Friday.

    HILDEBRAND ROAD

    Closed between U.S. 33 and Frazier Road through Friday.

    DECATUR ROAD

    Closed between Ventura Lane and Paulding Road through Wednesday.

    PONTIAC STREET/WAYNE TRACE

    Closed for roundabout project through Friday.

    STELLHORN ROAD

    Closed at bridge over Interstate 469 through mid-August.

    MAIDEN LANE

    Closed between Main and Berry streets through Sept. 1.

