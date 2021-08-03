3 records set at 4-H auction

This year's Allen County 4-H Livestock Auction got off to a bang of a start Monday afternoon – and didn't end until three animals received record bids.

The grand champion market lamb, the first animal to be shown for bidding, brought in a record bid of $4,000 for Catelynn Hockemeyer, 10, of Columbia City – plus a $331.20 guaranteed market price based on his weight.

The highest bid, $11,400, went to a pig raised by Joshua Chafee of Huntertown, breaking the old record of $9,915 set in 2018. The pig also brought in a market price of $170.50.

The other record, $3,175, was for a rabbit raised by Taylor Kneubuhler, 16, of Harlan. The previous record, $2,485, was set in 2017. The auction was held virtually last year because of COVID-19.

Hockemeyer said the bid her lamb garnered was a bit of a surprise, although Seth, an example of the tan and brown-tipped Hampshire breed, was already a winner to her and her helpful sister Cortney, 7.

“He's a very tame lamb,” Catelynn said. “He has a different personality. One minute he is all crazy, and the next minute he's all loving.”

Seth's winnings weren't all the money taken in Monday by Catelynn. Bids for a grand champion market barrow – a castrated male pig – she raised brought an additional $400 bid, plus its market price of $161.20.

Roger Hadley, past president of the Allen County Farm Bureau, which supports area 4-H'ers by contributing to the bidding, said this year's auction was a bit different from past years' because of a lack of steer.

Only two dairy steer were up for bids. Dairy beef feeder calves numbered only three.

Hadley said cattle's size makes them expensive to buy and raise. With the uncertainty of the pandemic last year, people who otherwise might have raised a steer might have chosen something less financially intensive, he said.

Plus, he added, not all 4-H members have access to the kind of housing and grazing space large animals need.

Hadley described this year's auction as well supported. More than 200 people attended, with bids coming largely from solicitations by the young 4-H members themselves.

Many of the animals go to area food banks that feed the hungry, while some are sold as breeding stock for upcoming years, Hadley said.

Those who raise the animals typically plow the money into next year's project or use it for college expenses, he said.

College is where Myra Berning of Monroeville is headed, after her 1,365-pound Holstein dairy steer Abe garnered $4,725 in bids plus his market price of $1,378.65.

She plans to study animal science at Purdue University in West Lafayette.

“I thought he'd get maybe half that,” the surprised 18-year-old Heritage High School graduate said.

The bid came from a group including Rob and Kim Ternet of New Haven, part of the 10-year-member's “4-H family.”

Berning on Sunday won the top honor among all livestock class winners for her showmanship skills with the steer, not yet 2 years old.

“He's a nice showmanship calf. He sets perfect, and he holds his head up and always behaves for me,” she said. “He's my baby.”

rsalter@jg.net