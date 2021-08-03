Road restrictions for Aug 3

LIMA ROAD

Closed between Woods and Gump roads through Friday.

HILDEBRAND ROAD

Closed between U.S. 33 and Frazier Road through Friday.

DECATUR ROAD

Closed between Ventura Lane and Paulding Road through Wednesday.

PONTIAC STREET/WAYNE TRACE

Closed for roundabout project through Friday.

STELLHORN ROAD

Closed at bridge over I-469 through mid-August.

MAIDEN LANE

Closed between Main and Berry streets through Sept. 1.