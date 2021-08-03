Tuesday, August 03, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Aug 3
LIMA ROAD
Closed between Woods and Gump roads through Friday.
HILDEBRAND ROAD
Closed between U.S. 33 and Frazier Road through Friday.
DECATUR ROAD
Closed between Ventura Lane and Paulding Road through Wednesday.
PONTIAC STREET/WAYNE TRACE
Closed for roundabout project through Friday.
STELLHORN ROAD
Closed at bridge over I-469 through mid-August.
MAIDEN LANE
Closed between Main and Berry streets through Sept. 1.
