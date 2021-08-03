Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Dustin S. Bryan, 31, of the 7900 block of Carnovan Drive, was charged June 30 with child exploitation – managing, producing, sponsoring, presenting or exhibiting photo, film and video; child pornography possession; and dissemination of matter harmful to minors. He was released on $15,000 bond.

Zachary M. Landin, 30, of the 1000 block of Rivermet Avenue, was charged June 30 with domestic battery committed in front of a child and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance.

Willie D. Williams aka Demetrius Williams, 56, of the 600 block of East Taber Street, was charged June 30 with five counts of narcotic drug dealing. He was released on $125,000 bond.

Jesse D. Powell, 30, of the 3200 block of Logan Avenue, was charged July 1 with auto theft and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Joseph Q. Dennis Jr., 21, of the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail, was charged July 1 with resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated and paraphernalia possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Carlazhane C. Rowland, 26, of the 900 block of East Washington Boulevard, was charged July 1 with criminal recklessness where defendant shoots a firearm into a building and being a felon carrying a handgun. She was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Brandi N. Smith aka Brandi Moran, 37, of the 800 block of Lincoln Court, was charged July 1 with identity deception and theft. She was released on $5,000 bond.

Tasha M. Lewis aka Tasha Lewis-Kitrush and Tasha Carter, 40, of the 1000 block of Coliseum Boulevard North, was charged July 1 with narcotic drug possession, unlawful syringe possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Tony D. Davis, 29, of the 4900 block of Lima Road, was charged July 1 with battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Guadalupe Ramon, 34, of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, was charged July 1 with strangulation, domestic battery committed in front of a child and intimidation. She was released on her own recognizance.