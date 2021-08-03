New virus total less than 1,000

For the first time in nearly a week, less than 1,000 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, state health officials announced Monday.

After five consecutive days of exceeding 1,000 new cases, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 616 Monday.

That brings to 774,097 the number of Indiana residents who are known to have had the coronavirus. No new deaths were reported Monday.

To date, 13,583 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. An additional 429 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

In Allen County, 51 more residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 43,550. The number of deaths in the county remained at 699 as no new deaths were reported Monday.

More than 11.2 million COVID-19 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the Indiana Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.

To find a vaccination clinic, go online to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.