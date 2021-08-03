State Supreme Court turns down Rokita's request

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down an emergency request by Attorney General Todd Rokita to halt a lawsuit between Gov. Eric Holcomb and the legislature.

But a request for a permanent writ is still pending with briefs due Friday.

Rokita last month filed a writ of mandamus directly with the Indiana Supreme Court – an attempt to bypass a trial court that has ruled against him. He wants the Indiana Supreme Court to order the Marion Superior Court hearing the case to "cease all proceedings" in the lawsuit.

A narrow category of cases can be filed directly with the Supreme Court, and the attorney general's office argued that some of the issues raised in Holcomb's lawsuit against the legislature meet that standard.

The court denied the emergency request 5-0 without comment.

Holcomb sued the Indiana General Assembly after it passed a bill allowing lawmakers during a statewide emergency to call itself in for a special session. The Indiana Constitution gives that power to the governor. He alleges that House Enrolled Act 1123 is unconstitutional.

The bill was passed in response to the emergency orders Holcomb issued during the pandemic, which included mask mandates and limits on restaurant capacity.

Rokita has tried to stop the suit on grounds that Holcomb can't sue without the attorney general's permission. A Marion County judge ruled against that argument and denied a petition for an interlocutory appeal to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Rokita also has sought a continuance based on the General Assembly still being in session. The legislature didn't adjourn as usual in April because members must redistrict in September after census data arrive. But they are not meeting or currently working.

A hearing in Marion Superior Court is scheduled for Sept. 10 on the merits of the case – whether the legislature overstepped its constitutional powers.

