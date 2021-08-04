State unchanged on mask guidance

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb isn't reimplementing a mask mandate in state buildings despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's call for masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

And he also isn't following the recommendation himself.

Holcomb dropped the requirement at the end of May in an executive order after the CDC initially eased mask guidance.

Before that, face coverings were mandated in all state government buildings, offices and facilities. This covered the Indianapolis government center campus but also BMV offices around the state.

When asked what current mask rules were for the buildings, spokeswoman Erin Murphy said they are unchanged – masks are not required.

“We continue to evaluate information but have not changed guidance for state employees,” a statement from Holcomb's office said.

There are no signs in the Statehouse about face coverings except a House Democratic office that asks masks to be worn before entering.

Until now, Holcomb has followed CDC guidance closely. Some members of the administration – including health officials last week – are wearing masks indoors in public spaces while others are not.

He also previously required masks in schools but decided to leave that decision up to local boards this school year.

Holcomb himself isn't following the new guidance, as he was mask-free at an indoors event in Hancock County on Tuesday. But Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was wearing a mask indoors at a Marion County event Tuesday.

nkelly@jg.net