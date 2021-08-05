Fort Wayne/Allen County

Jury Pool season to end Sunday

Jury Pool will be open daily from 12:30 to 8 p.m. through Sunday, the New Haven swimming pool's last day of the season, parks and recreation officials announced.

Residents who might have questions may call the park office at 260-749-2212 or Jury Pool at 260-245-0152.

McMillen Health programs funded

McMillen Health received nearly $442,000 from the Indiana Department of Health to continue two pregnancy-prevention programs for Indiana youth, a statement said Wednesday.

The grant provides money for the continuation of Choices Today, Options Tomorrow, a program for grades nine through 12 that started in 2015, and Promoting Health Among Teens, a program for grades six through eight that started in 2017.

Both programs provide young people with practical skills, knowledge and confidence to make healthy choices in sexual activity and related risky behaviors, according to the news release.

The programs will offer pregnancy prevention to at least 2,000 youth in grades six through 12 in Indiana, the release said.

– Journal Gazette