County gets more housing project plans

Two more single-family-home developments in Allen County are proposed, which if approved, would add 304 new homes to the county's landscape.

The projects are seeking approval this month from the Allen County Plan Commission.

Cedar Grove, in Lafayette Township with a Yoder postal address, and Ashlar Pointe, in Maumee Township with a Woodburn address, have been submitted by entities at the same address as Granite Ridge Builders, Fort Wayne.

Cedar Grove, in the 11000 to 14200 blocks of Feighner Road, is planned to have 207 lots on 77.6 acres. Ashlar Pointe will have 97 lots on 37.1 acres at 3451 Becker Road.

Ashlar Pointe is arranged around five cul-de-sacs and contains three detention ponds. Lot sizes range from about 9,000 square feet to more than 16,000 square feet. Water and sewer service will be provided by Woodburn.

Cedar Grove is proposed to have 10 cul-de-sacs and three extensive stormwater detention features. Lots range from about 9,000 square feet to 16,000 square feet, with a handful up to more than 22,000 square feet.

No prices for lots or homes are given in planning documents, which do not require the information.

Both projects seek rezoning from agricultural to single-family residential and approval of primary development plans.

Public hearings are scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 12 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

