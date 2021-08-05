County remains in yellow for virus

Allen County remained in the yellow or cautionary category in Wednesday's update of the state's COVID-19 prevalence.

The county's metric score stands at 1.5 in the state's system, with 7.98% of all tests in the last seven days coming back positive and 140 new cases per 100,000 residents during that time. Metric scores of 1.0 and 1.5 are in yellow categories.

Allen County would move to the higher and more serious orange level if the positivity measure rose to 10%.

The number of county cases per 100,000 people already is in orange territory, but both measures need to be at the same level for the color to change.

DeKalb and Huntington counties are in orange, which has metric scores of 2.0 and 2.5. Other northeast Indiana counties at 1.5 are Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley.

Adams, LaGrange, Steuben and Wabash counties are in yellow, and Wells is in blue, the lowest level with metric scores of zero and 0.5.

DeKalb County now has the highest seven-day positivity rate in northeast Indiana at 13.22%. The rate measures how many of all tests given came back positive.

Adams County had the lowest positivity rate, 3.03%, although that number was higher than the previous week's.

Allen County on Wednesday reported 96 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths, bringing the total to 43,760 cases and 701 deaths.

Statewide, 1,774 new cases and 14 new deaths were reported Wednesday to bring the totals to 777,417 cases and 13,610 deaths.

It was the second straight day of more than 1,600 cases.

The state's color-coded map is different than the COVID-19 tracker map developed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC tracker map found high levels of virus transmission in Allen County and eight other area counties and substantial transmission in Wells County.

Anyone in those counties should follow the CDC's recommendation for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear a mask while indoors.

Only residents of LaGrange County, with a moderate transmission level, are exempt.

