Ground broken for mental health, substance abuse treatment facility

A new partnership is bringing a new, 120-bed inpatient and outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment facility to Fort Wayne.

Lutheran Health Network of Indiana and Acadia Healthcare broke ground this morning on a $45-million project at West Washington Center and Huguenard roads.

Called Maple Heights Behavioral Health, the facility will be a resource for adults, seniors and adolescents struggling with symptoms of anxiety and depression, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress and addiction.

Speakers said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought more attention to those conditions, as well as a greater number of patients.

"The scarcity of mental health resources is a national problem that we also face in northeast Indiana, said Mark Medley, regional president and chief executive officer of Lutheran Health Network.

A group of dignitaries then grabbed white hard hats and ceremonial shovels to toss dirt at the site.

