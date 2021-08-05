Leadership Summit attendees told to get outside comfort zones

Northeast Indiana residents attending the Global Leadership Summit today were challenged to get outside their comfort zones, avoid letting fear sideline them and not be so risk adverse.

More than 2,200 Fort Wayne and Warsaw-area residents were registered for the two-day leadership summit hosted at the Willow Creek Church in South Barrington, Illinois, and broadcast via satellite to about 500 locations in the U.S.

“I hope you feel great. We’re just excited to be in a room together,” said Kelly Byrd, a Sweetwater Sound executive who was co-hosting at his company’s site with work colleague Heather Herron.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summit was via satellite only.

Sweetwater Sound is one of more than a dozen northeast Indiana sites this year where the summit can be viewed by its own employees and others from various businesses, churches and organizations. Other in-person sites include Pathway Church, Blackhawk Ministries, Indiana Tech, Huntington University, Vera Bradley and Brotherhood Mutual. Still, hundreds also opted to watch online, as well.

“I just know it’s going to be so rewarding for all of us,” Chuck Surack, CEO at Sweetwater Sound, said in opening remarks this morning at the company.

Today's early speakers included Craig Groeschel, an author and pastor with congregations in about a dozen states, Michelle Poler, the founder of the social movement Hello Fears, and retired U.S. Army Gen. Stanley A. McChrystal.

Janine Campbell, an employee of Restoration Medical Polymers, was impressed with just the first three hours. It is her first year attending the event, but her company has a group of employees register each year.

"This year I got my opportunity and so I jumped on it," Campbell said during the first break. "I didn't realize there was going to be so much inspiration and so many unique perspectives on leadership and so many things I just haven't thought of."

Groeschel's presentation is one Campbell said stuck most from the early speakers.

"I think the whole idea of sticking through adversity can really make a difference," Campbell said, "not just in the workplace but personally."

lisagreen@jg.net