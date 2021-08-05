Open Streets returning to Fort Wayne on Aug. 29

Open Streets Fort Wayne is coming back to downtown for the fourth time, city officials announced Wednesday.

The community event with live music will be from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 29. It will be along Calhoun Street from Superior to Pontiac streets with connections to the Landing, Promenade Park and many neighborhoods.

The free event encourages people to get outside while connecting with their community, Amy Hartzog, the event's program manager, said. She encouraged people who haven't attended to check it out because they might be surprised, as Mayor Tom Henry was.

“He wasn't convinced early on that Open Streets was going to be a success,” Hartzog said, “but we got him to buy in, and that's really important.”

Henry said Hartzog is right and the event has become a summer tradition for Fort Wayne, although the event was postponed in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The overall 2021 theme is “Spirit of the Summit City.” Attendees this year will have plenty of space to spread out, Hartzog said, since the event is outdoors and stretches more than a mile.

A bike decoration contest will be at 11 a.m. at Promenade Park with judging beginning at 11:15 a.m. Awards will be presented in the categories of Fort Wayne people and places, Fort Wayne companies, inventions and innovations, and Fort Wayne schools and sports.

Cyclists are invited to join a bike parade that will start at noon at Promenade Park to kick off the event. Along with the music, there will be more than 100 free activities, including games, food, BMX, roller derby, soccer, pickleball, table tennis, nature-based ventures, yoga, fitness classes, chess, Harry Potter Wizards Unite, dancing, outdoor curling and a bubble machine.

John Dortch, owner of the Penta Building on South Calhoun Street, said Calhoun was an excellent choice to hold the Open Streets event since he thinks it is the most diverse street in Fort Wayne. He gave a peek into some of the free food options, touting hamburgers marinated overnight and hot dogs pre-soaked in beer.

The city is also using the event to celebrate Fort Wayne as an All-America City. A representative from the National Civic League will present Mayor Tom Henry the plaque at 11:45 a.m.

Free bus transportation will be provided for people who aren't comfortable walking or biking the 1.5 miles and back, Hartzog said.

“It's really something to behold,” Henry said. “Most of all, I continue to get excited about how we are embracing our downtown and everyone who comes to our downtown.”

For more information, go to openstreetsfw.org.

