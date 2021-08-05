Riverfront plans taking next step

Riverfront development on the north side of the St. Marys River is beginning to take shape with a formal filing of the city's plans to rezone a large swath of land.

The land essentially runs along Clinton Street from south of Elizabeth Street and follows the St. Marys River past Sherman Boulevard.

The land consists of 64 parcels and more than 40 acres, according to a list filed with the rezoning application.

Most of the properties are already owned by the city, the Fort Wayne Parks Department, the city's redevelopment department and the board of public works, the list says.

However, a handful, including Pepsi properties at 1105 Cass St. and along Wells Street, are in private hands.

The land currently is a patchwork of zoning districts, including multiple family residential, urban core and limited, general and intensive industrial. The city seeks to rezone all the land to downtown edge.

Downtown edge districts are designed to provide a transition between high-density downtown development and the urban neighborhoods that surround downtown.

The designation, according to the city's zoning ordinance, allows a mix of “cultural, entertainment, governmental (and) institutional” uses.

Office, personal services, recreational, residential, restaurant and retail uses are allowed, along with parks and other gathering spaces.

In a letter to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission, Russ Garriott, senior planner for the city, called the rezoning “a first step” in implementing the riverfront development framework City Council adopted in March.

A main goal of the rezoning, the letter says, is to expand the riverfront area to the north and make it as accessible to residents there as it is to those in the city's downtown.

The application shows the land divided into four sections labeled as phases, but it does not specify plans for the sites or a timetable or order for development.

Paul Spoelhof, director of the city's planning department, said the areas won't be developed in any particular order. Making the zoning of the land along the north side of the river the same as the south side will aid development decisions, he said.

“We don't have development plans per se for these areas other than the conceptual framework” approved by the council, he said.

A public hearing on the rezoning plan is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

