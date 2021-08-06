The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, August 06, 2021

    Road restrictions for Aug 6

    LIMA ROAD

    Closed between Woods and Gump roads through today.

    HILDEBRAND ROAD

    Closed between U.S. 33 and Frazier Road through today.

     

    PONTIAC STREET/WAYNE TRACE

    Closed for roundabout project through today.

     

    STELLHORN ROAD 

    Closed at bridge over Interstate 469 through mid-August.

    MAIDEN LANE

    Closed between Main and Berry streets through Sept. 1.

    BASS/THOMAS ROAD

    Intersection closed to all traffic through November. Bass Road closed from Thomas to Hillegas Road.

