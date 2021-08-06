Road restrictions for Aug 6

LIMA ROAD

Closed between Woods and Gump roads through today.

HILDEBRAND ROAD

Closed between U.S. 33 and Frazier Road through today.

PONTIAC STREET/WAYNE TRACE

Closed for roundabout project through today.

STELLHORN ROAD

Closed at bridge over Interstate 469 through mid-August.

MAIDEN LANE

Closed between Main and Berry streets through Sept. 1.

BASS/THOMAS ROAD

Intersection closed to all traffic through November. Bass Road closed from Thomas to Hillegas Road.