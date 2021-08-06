Friday, August 06, 2021 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Aug 6
LIMA ROAD
Closed between Woods and Gump roads through today.
HILDEBRAND ROAD
Closed between U.S. 33 and Frazier Road through today.
PONTIAC STREET/WAYNE TRACE
Closed for roundabout project through today.
STELLHORN ROAD
Closed at bridge over Interstate 469 through mid-August.
MAIDEN LANE
Closed between Main and Berry streets through Sept. 1.
BASS/THOMAS ROAD
Intersection closed to all traffic through November. Bass Road closed from Thomas to Hillegas Road.
