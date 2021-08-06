Ground broken on behavioral hospital

A new partnership is bringing a new, 120-bed inpatient and outpatient mental-health and substance-abuse treatment facility to Fort Wayne.

Lutheran Health Network of Indiana and Acadia Healthcare broke ground Thursday on the $45 million project at West Washington Center and Huguenard roads.

Called Maple Heights Behavioral Health, the facility will serve adults, seniors and adolescents with acute symptoms of anxiety and depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress and addiction.

Speakers at the ceremony said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought more attention to those conditions and more patients.

“The scarcity of mental health resources is a national problem that we also face in northeast Indiana,” said Mark Medley, regional president and chief executive officer of Lutheran Health Network.

“COVID-19 has taken an unprecedented toll on our nation's mental health. ... We know we have to increase resources.”

The facility will provide up to 200 treatment-related jobs, officials said. About 400 construction jobs, some with local subcontractors, are possible, said Vince Tryer, project executive with Thomas Construction of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Several dignitaries, backed by a bright yellow backhoe and bulldozer, grabbed white hard hats and ceremonial shovels to toss dirt at the site.

Maple Heights is designed to replace and expand mental and behavioral health services formerly provided at St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne, said Joy Lohse, Lutheran spokeswoman.

The new Lutheran Downtown Hospital under construction at Main and Van Buren streets was designed without space for those services, she said.

The Maple Heights facility, slated to open during the first half of 2022, will quadruple St. Joseph's 30 beds, Lohse said.

St. Joseph's building along Broadway is scheduled to be torn down in upcoming months to provide parking on the east side of Van Buren Street for the new hospital, which is scheduled to open next year.

Officials said the Maple Heights location offers high visibility and easy accessibility from Interstate 69 and U.S. 30.

Dr. Jeffrey Woods, operations group president for Acadia Healthcare, said the facility is expected to attract people from around the region who are fighting the stigma often associated with mental illness.

“Often there's a misconception that mental illness is not a disease,” Woods said, adding the prevalence of suicide shows mental illness can prove fatal.

“It has been very inspirational being able to walk alongside people and help them come out of the shadows,” he said, noting Acadia is the nation's largest provider of stand-alone mental health and substance abuse services.

Maple Heights will offer various care, including treatment for people with dual diagnoses of mental illness and substance abuse.

Art, music and recreational therapy and neuromodulation, or electrical stimulation to the brain or spinal cord, are among the techniques available, officials said.

Arcadia operates 228 locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico and is based in Franklin, Tennessee, as is Lutheran Health Network's parent, Community Health Systems.

