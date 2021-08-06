Leave comfort zone, leaders told

Northeast Indiana residents attending the Global Leadership Summit were challenged on Thursday to get outside their comfort zones, avoid letting fear sideline them and not be so risk adverse.

More than 2,200 Fort Wayne- and Warsaw-area residents were registered for the two-day leadership event hosted at the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, Illinois, and broadcast via satellite to about 500 U.S. locations.

“I hope you feel great. We're just excited to be in a room together,” said Kelly Byrd, a Sweetwater Sound executive who was co-hosting at the company's site with work colleague Heather Herron.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summit was via satellite only.

Organizers said at least 80,000 people in the U.S. were expected to view this year's summit and by the fall, the speaker sessions will have been translated into more than 60 languages and shared with more than 120 other countries.

Locally, Sweetwater Sound is one of more than a dozen northeast Indiana sites this year where the summit can be viewed by some of the site's own employees and numerous other people from area businesses, churches and organizations. Other in-person sites people could sign up to attend include Pathway Community Church, Blackhawk Ministries, Indiana Tech, Huntington University, Vera Bradley and Brotherhood Mutual. Still, hundreds also opted to watch online, as well.

“I just know it's going to be so rewarding for all of us,” Chuck Surack, CEO at Sweetwater Sound, said Thursday during opening remarks at his company.

The summit's opening speaker was Craig Groeschel, an author, leadership podcast host and pastor of Life.Church, which has congregations in about a dozen states. Groeschel, who also has the Champion of the GLS title, talked about the challenges and uncertainties leaders face and said sometimes leading involves pain.

Other speakers included Michelle Poler, founder of the social movement Hello Fears; retired U.S. Army Gen. Stanley A. McChrystal, who has a consulting firm to help businesses; and Jerry Lorenzo Manuel, founder and designer of the fashion label Fear of God and global head of Adidas Basketball.

Poler, who came out onstage dancing to music for about 60 seconds, said people need to stop thinking so much about the worst that can happen and focus on what is the best that can happen.

“The enemy of success is comfort. It's comfort that keeps us from innovating,” said. “Most of the time the growth option is the scariest one.”

Janine Campbell, an employee of Restoration Medical Polymers in Columbia City, was impressed with just the first three hours. This is her first year attending the event, but Campbell said her company has a group of employees register each year.

“This year I got my opportunity, and so I jumped on it,” Campbell said. “I didn't realize there was going to be so much inspiration and so many unique perspectives on leadership and so many things I just haven't thought of.”

Campbell particularly appreciated Groeschel's presentation.

“I think the whole idea of sticking through adversity can really make a difference,” Campbell said, “not just in the workplace but personally.”

