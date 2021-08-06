Lutheran Social Services to open office on Clinton

Lutheran Social Services of Indiana is opening a third local office, the nonprofit announced Thursday.

The location at 4041 N. Clinton St. will allow the organization to expand by serving more families, officials said. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 19.

“Services available at the north office will include case management services such as Community Partners, ECHO Teen Parenting Program, Recovery Care Services, Gear Up For Safety and LSSI Works, a workforce initiative that addresses the personal and professional barriers that affect an individual's ability to obtain and retain sustainable employment,” a news release said.

The space allows for an anticipated 13% increase in the organization's workforce and future program growth, officials said.

They didn't respond to questions about the number of current employees or how many will be assigned to the Clinton Street office.

Lutheran Social Services will continue operations in existing locations at 333 E. Lewis St. and 6613 S. Anthony Blvd. and offices in additional cities including Warsaw, Peru and South Bend, the release said.

The grand opening is open to the public. To-go lunches will be available, and attendees will be invited to tour the facility.

Guests planning to attend are asked to RSVP to groyse@lssin.org.

Angela Moellering, president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services, said the 120-year-old nonprofit is dedicating to empowering individuals to move toward social, emotional and spiritual wholeness.

In a statement, she also thanked the organization's board of directors for the investment and K&H Realty Corp. owners Mark Hagerman and Philip Knapke for contributions that supported the new office.

“We are delighted,” she said, “to expand services as we extend our community engagement and assist families working toward economic and family stability.”

