Mystery project proposal submitted

Another giant industrial building with a mysterious name has landed in the inbox of the Allen County Plan Commission.

This one is called Project Green – a code name similar to Project Mastodon, which eventually became known as the huge Amazon distribution center on the north side of U.S. 30 near Sweetwater Sound.

The name isn't the only similarity. The 673,000-square-foot building proposed for farmland at 1921 Pleasant Center Road in Pleasant Township is also about the same size as the Amazon facility, which is designed to cover 635,000 square feet.

And Tom Carroll, a spokesman for the applicant, said he could provide no information about the project, except that it is “a food-production facility.”

He said he and others involved in the project were subject to nondisclosure agreements. The agreements, often called NDAs, kept government officials from discussing details of the Amazon project.

The applicants, Robert D. Lattarulo and Dennis Spitler, list their address as 3508 Stellhorn Road, Suite A, in Fort Wayne, the site of Anthony Wayne Business Exchange. In state corporations records, the two are listed as chairman and chief executive officer, respectively, of Ascending Greens Indiana Inc. at that address.

Ascending Greens is also listed on architectural renderings submitted with the application.

It seeks rezoning of 54.2 acres from agricultural to general industrial and approval of a primary development plan.

In making its case for rezoning, the applicants point out that nearby areas are already zoned industrial, including for a milk processing plant that serves Walmart.

The proposal builds on that precedent, applicants say. They promise a quiet “campus-like atmosphere” – but also say the business will likely generate 30 to 40 truckloads of additional traffic a day.

There will be no adverse impact on prime agricultural land, applicants say, because the project will convert 54 acres of conventional agricultural land into a facility that will generate 7,000 acres of food production annually.

That level of production will occur without using pesticides, herbicides or chemical agents while using 95% less water.

Applicants add they could not find a similarly sized property in the area with the same proximity to transportation, environmental and terrain conditions and compatibility with nearby industrial development.

The plan is scheduled for a public hearing at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

rsalter@jg.net