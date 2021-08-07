2 projects for about 300 homes proposed for Huntertown

Two Fort Wayne developers have proposed housing developments that will bring 296 more single-family lots to the fast-growing Huntertown area.

North Eastern Development Corp., Fort Wayne, represented by Ric Zehr, plans to add a 179-lot development called Silverstone at 12732 Hand Road south of Hathaway Road.

Oakmont Development Co., Fort Wayne, represented by Jeff Thomas, has proposed Marcella, a 117-lot development in the 17200 to 17500 blocks of Kell Road in Perry Township.

Since June, county planners have been presented proposals for about 800 single-family homes and about 40 duplexes.

The two Huntertown-area developments will be served by Huntertown’s water and sewer systems.

Silverstone is laid out around six culs-de-sac and four ponds on more than 71 acres.

Marcella, on just less than 43 acres south of Shoaff Road, is proposed to have five culs-de-sac and contain at least three areas of open space, but it could not be determined from plans if they are water features or green space.

No information about lot or home prices are provided by the applications, which is not a requirement.

Public hearings on the projects are scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 16 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

