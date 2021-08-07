Commissioners set guidelines on public comments

The Allen County commissioners announced guidelines Friday to the public comment section of its meetings.

The commissioners previously didn't have any guidelines for public comments. Last week's meeting lasted six minutes and was followed by 28 minutes of public comment from four people who shared their concerns about coronavirus-related restrictions and vaccinations. Two of those people went up more than once to speak.

“More structure and more decorum, I guess, is what we are after,” commissioners President Rich Beck said, “because it was not that last week.”

Beck announced the guidelines when the commissioners reached the time for public comment at the end of Friday's meeting. He asked public commenters to identify themselves by name and address and limit themselves to three minutes with only one turn at the podium each meeting.

“We do not want to impose a restrictive resolution on that, as many of the other bodies of city and county government do,” he said. “But we would like to share guidelines for you to pay attention to.”

Lisa Bobay-Somers, who spoke three separate times at last week's meeting, thanked the commissioners for the guidelines Friday. Commissioner Nelson Peters reminded Bobay-Somers that she needed to introduce herself and share her address before she spoke.

“I hope my time hasn't started yet because I have a lot of information I want to get out to you guys,” she said before speaking for about four minutes.

Beck was keeping track of time, but he later said they didn't want to cut anyone off in the middle of a thought. Bobay-Sommers talked with Peters and Beck for more than 10 minutes after the meeting.

Commenters on the meeting's Facebook Live video shared concerns that commissioners were asking for full addresses after Fort Wayne City Council recently decided to have public commenters only share their ZIP codes. The three public commenters Friday did not share their full addresses – two only shared the streets they live on and one asked to write hers down after the meeting instead because of safety concerns.

Local government boards handle public comments in a variety of ways even though they aren't statutorily required to give time for public comment during meetings. City Council limits people to two minutes, and once the timer sounds, the person is cut off from speaking immediately by council President Paul Ensley, R-1st.

The commissioners agree it's important that local residents are able to share their opinions whether it be through electronic communication or publicly during the meetings.

“The only way we learn, a lot of times, about improving county government,” Peters said, “is in forums like this, neighborhood forums and so on and so forth.”

dfilchak@jg.net