County, officer settle gender-bias case

The Allen County commissioners approved a settlement Friday in a case involving a sheriff's department correctional officer who alleged the department discriminated against her because of her gender.

Lisa R. Bowman said she was switched to a different shift and was replaced with a male officer who was not as qualified. Bowman said she was awarded a place on third shift, which comes with a 4% pay raise because of her seniority.

Bowman, who works for the county's work release program, was removed from that shift about three weeks later and placed on second shift while a male correctional officer with less experience took over her third-shift spot.

“After a recent audit, I was informed that my shift would be changed because it is a problem to have two female correctional officers on one shift,” Bowman wrote in a report that was submitted as evidence. “I believe this change is being made for discriminatory reasons.”

Bowman asked for $15,000, which covered her pay differential between the shifts, and her place back on third shift. Spencer Feighner, county attorney, said the parties came to a settlement of $15,000.

The commissioners unanimously approved the settlement.

