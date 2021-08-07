Indiana sees daily case total hit 2,058

The surge in new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana continued Friday.

Indiana reported more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since rolling case trends remained above that threshold in early February. The state saw an outlier peak of 2,355 cases on April 16, though case numbers on either side of that date were below 2,000.

Meanwhile, Allen County reported 151 new cases – the most since 118 cases were reported April 16. Allen County now has had 43,858 COVID-19 cases and 701 deaths. No new deaths were reported Friday.

The 2,058 new cases statewide pushed Indiana's total cases to 781,326. Nine new deaths brought the total to 13,624 confirmed deaths and an additional 430 probable deaths of patients without a positive test result.

The number of new cases reported statewide has been over 1,000 every day since July 26.

Contributing to Friday's statewide case totals are 86 new cases from other northeast Indiana counties.

Adams County reported 19 new cases. DeKalb County had 28, Huntington 53, Kosciusko eight, LaGrange six, Noble 18, Steuben eight, Wabash 12, Wells 10 and Whitley 24.

The proportion of statewide cases traced to the delta variant of the virus now stands at 87.2%, up 23.7% from four weeks ago.

State statistics Friday showed 11.5% of cases have been in those 17 and younger. There have been 103 confirmed cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome following COVID-19 infection in those 21 and younger, with the average age 9.7.

The syndrome has affected more males than females, with 64.1% of cases in males and 35.9% in females.

rsalter@jg.net