Parkview video series recognized at summit

A video series that Parkview Health emailed employees last year highlighting the stories of colleagues experiencing tough times and yet coping, showing and receiving compassion, was recognized Friday during the Global Leadership Summit.

Lori Whitman, Parkview's spiritual development coordinator, was credited for her role in “The Daily Dose” videos. They helped bring encouragement to burdened health care workers as the pandemic unfolded, summit leaders said.

Many health care workers were dealing with crises and sometimes death within their families and circle of friends, as evident through the video highlights narrated during the second day of the summit. Some other employees were shown focusing on every level of service, whether finance or meal service.

Parkview spokeswoman Tami Brigle said through email that 249 videos were produced, generally about five to seven minutes.

Whitman, who is on the local GLS & Beyond board of directors, was pictured in the online program book for this week's global summit as one of several “ordinary people” with a “grander vision.”

The summit is an annual two-day conference broadcast via satellite from the suburban Chicago host site, Willow Creek Community Church.

The Fort Wayne-Warsaw area is one of 535 satellite sites, said Craig Groeschel, a key promoter who has the title Champion of the GLS. More than 80,000 people – including more than 2,200 in Fort Wayne – registered this year. Plus, the sessions will be translated into more than 60 languages and broadcast in more than 120 countries.

Groeschel also publicly praised the Fort Wayne location for attracting the largest number of registrations. The city has had that distinction several times in the past.

While recognizing the breadth of the conference's hundreds of satellite sites, Groeschel said if he did “have a favorite host site, what's going on in Fort Wayne is pretty special.” He gave a shout-out to the “citywide movement that is going on there right now.”

Willow Creek has been the host site for more than 25 years. Fort Wayne has been a satellite host for 18 to 19 years. Blackhawk Ministries was the local host for years, but as promoters continued to market the event and more businesses and organizations had employees register, it shifted to larger venues including the downtown Grand Wayne Convention Center and Memorial Coliseum.

Last year, the summit was virtual due to social distancing needs with the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, more than a dozen local sites – businesses, churches and educational institutions – agreed to allow in-person viewing, though some of the 2,200-plus registered chose the online-only option.

