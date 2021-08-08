15,000 relive Harvester's glories at festival

Bernie La Bastide still misses Fort Wayne, the town he left in 2011 to work at Navistar's new engineering headquarters in Illinois.

He was happy to be back in the Summit City on Saturday, working as a tour guide for the third annual Harvester Homecoming, an event that attracted thousands of people and hundreds of trucks over its two-day run.

“I was one of the first engineers hired,” said La Bastide, who in 1986 joined the team at Navistar, the successor of International Harvester. In 2011, he moved to Lisle, Illinois, when operations were transferred there, but like many, his heart stayed in Fort Wayne.

“I wish I was still here,” he said as he showed his son Mitchell La Bastide and friend Wade Bohde around the vast facility, where more trucks were parked outside. He said for many, working at Harvester created an everlasting bond with other employees.

The closure of Harvester's Fort Wayne truck plant in 1983 left a longing so deep for the trucks, including the treasured Scout, and the Harvester culture that Ryan DuVall, Harvester Homecoming CEO and festival director, decided something needed to be done.

In 2019, DuVall organized and founded the first Harvester Homecoming festival, which drew nearly 500 trucks. This year, the festival drew more than 500 trucks and 15,000 people, he said.

“It is the biggest single-brand festival in the country,” DuVall said.

DuVall's family never worked at Harvester, but he fell in love with the International Scout, a vehicle his father owned and then let him drive when he turned 16.

Now DuVall, a Journal Gazette employee, owns a green-and-white 1976 Scout Traveler. The Scout was first introduced in 1961 and production ended in 1980 when the last truck rolled off the line.

Lindsay Spohr and her fiancé Aaron McCoy were keeping the Harvester spirit alive with photos and other mementos of her 13 family members over four generations who worked there.

Her great-grandfather, Emil Graft, started his career in the forge shop in 1925, two years after the facility opened, she said. Her grandfather, Stanley Spohr, was in maintenance and father Terry Spohr worked in the computer drafting department, she said.

Spohr took over the small welding room with a woodblock floor to hang framed photos and memorabilia alongside a Harvester pickup, including a gift given to her grandfather that memorialized his side business selling turnips to employees.

Last week, DuVall and his team announced a gift from Navistar International they hope will solidify an effort to turn the former Meyer Road engineering facility into a permanent museum to preserve International Harvester history.

At its peak, International Harvester employed around 10,500 people in Fort Wayne before the truck assembly plant closed.

“Harvester and GM, that's all anybody ever talked about,” McCoy said, adding that Harvester history “is not just about International Harvester. It's the history of Fort Wayne.”

