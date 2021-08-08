'24 gubernatorial race wide open

INDIANAPOLIS – If political prognostications were an Olympic sport, Hoosiers would be gearing up for gold, as the Republican race for governor in 2024 is anyone's to take.

“Nobody's clearing this field in '24,” Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer said.

Though it is three years away, and an important 2022 election year comes first, that hasn't stopped about a dozen names from being floated as possible contenders.

“There is a great field already emerging, and I like all of them,” said U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, who some think could enter the race. “It's the first time since I've been involved in Indiana politics that it feels like it is wide open.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb is prohibited from seeking a third term.

Right now, there is only one declared candidate – Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, who has already raised almost $1 million and is visiting cities and towns to hear from Hoosiers.

“For me, we have seen enough energy for our agenda that we are going to be in it for the entire campaign,” he said. “We welcome everyone to the race who wants to be in it.”

Andrew Downs, head of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue Fort Wayne, said people are viewing it as an open seat.

“I would argue that if the lieutenant governor were a male, there would not be as many people talking about getting in because there is an assumption about succession,” he said. “It's almost like they are blowing (Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch) off.”

She could be the first female GOP gubernatorial nominee if she decides to run. Indiana has had several female lieutenant governors, but none has run for the highest office.

Crouch – who is known for being a robust fundraiser – said she doesn't expect to make the decision until after the 2022 election cycle. In the meantime, she will work on being prepared should the timing be right.

“I'm flattered that people are suggesting I could be the right person at the right time. I also know a lot of candidates falter on the fundraising side because either they won't put in the work or can't sell the message,” she said. “I communicate well with stakeholders as I move around the state.”

Is she concerned about the breadth of potential candidates?

“I have never been afraid of competition,” Crouch said. “My decision will be based on the timing, if that is the right next step for me.”

One big name that could affect the field is U.S. Sen. Mike Braun. If he decides not to seek re-election in 2024, that would mean an open Senate seat that could draw some of the contenders away from the governor's race.

Banks could fall into that category. But for now, Banks said he is focused on the 2022 midterm race and winning back the House majority, which would open up leadership opportunities for him to do more for Indiana and northeast Indiana.

“2024 seems like it's so far away. I'm definitely not ruling anything out,” Banks said.

He hopes Braun runs again and said Braun could do more in a second term with seniority.

Banks previously was a state lawmaker before heading to D.C. to deal with that gridlock. So which does he like better?

“I definitely miss the Statehouse. It was a far more productive process,” he said.

Braun's campaign didn't return several messages. He hasn't taken to the D.C. atmosphere quite the same as Sen. Todd Young, often expressing frustration over an inability to move forward on issues, which may make the governor's race more attractive.

If Braun's seat is open, other members of Congress might be interested, such as Reps. Victoria Spartz or Trey Hollingsworth.

Hupfer himself is rumored to be interested in a gubernatorial bid, but he makes clear that he hasn't said that.

“There's an appropriate time to consider it, and that time isn't here yet,” he said. “What I will say is there needs to be a candidate in this race that is in the mold of the success we have seen historically – solution-oriented, people-focused. Dedicated to their core beliefs ... but, once elected, understands that they are here for all Hoosiers.”

Hupfer has long worked behind the scenes as a party chair or campaign manager. Downs called Hupfer the “dark horse” – “it's different being the candidate, but he knows what has to happen.”

And then there is Attorney General Todd Rokita, who some say is using his office to keep his name prominent for a possible run.

He declined an interview request but sent a statement that said, “I am happy to be fighting for commonsense, everyday Hoosiers and the state I love and will always put first. I am, first and foremost, a servant at heart, doing the job I was elected to do.”

Rokita said he is focusing on defending liberties, religious freedom, combating election fraud, fighting for the unborn, reining in political power grabs, empowering parents, and safeguarding the right to keep and bear arms.

“We are fighting for the people of Indiana every day and we're just getting started,” he said.

Hupfer said while the race has years to sort itself out, the Indiana Republican Party will focus on putting the ground game in place, developing a county-by-county structure and getting out the vote.

“Whoever comes out of that primary will just go out and be the candidate. That's what we've built and I think that's one of the reasons we're so effective,” he said.

