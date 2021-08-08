City Utilities wants residents to get lead out

Fort Wayne City Utilities is trying to eliminate lead in the city's water system – one willing homeowner at a time.

The city's lead pipes have been replaced, but lead still remains in private plumbing in many houses built before 1937 and in the service pipes from the sidewalks to the those homes. Some homes built from 1937 to 1951 might also have lead plumbing. City Utilities shared information about lead in its annual report, which was mailed to all city residents.

More than 430 homeowners have signed up for Fort Wayne's lead service line replacement program in the last couple of years, and more than 260 of those projects have been completed, said Matthew Wirtz, deputy director of engineering for City Utilities. An additional 227 homeowners were interested but found out they had copper pipes instead of lead.

“Elevated levels of lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children,” the information states. “Until you can eliminate the lead in your private plumbing, you can minimize your potential for lead exposure by letting the water run before using it.”

City Utilities has been using orthophosphate in the city's pipes since 2019 as a preventive measure to keep lead from building up, Wirtz said. Orthophosphate coats the interior of pipes, preventing water from touching any lead. Fort Wayne's water has tested for about 3 parts per billion of lead this year, which is 80% lower than the federal level that initiates Environmental Protection Agency action – 15 parts per billion.

“The water industry has been doing that for a long time, and that's basically the preventative maintenance approach,” Wirtz said. “But the ultimate solution is to get the lead out of the water system.”

Efforts to remove lead from water in Fort Wayne predate the Flint water crisis, but it also made officials look a little more closely at how they were treating water. Another effect the Flint water crisis had was making homeowners across the country more aware of the effects of lead.

“Any time there is increased awareness, energy and momentum are quicker to build,” said Jason Anspach, Fort Wayne's water quality manager. “Sometimes you can move faster on things.”

Homeowners pay for all plumbing that is installed in their houses, including the service line. It is generally wrapped up into the mortgage cost, and many might not even realize they are paying for it.

For many years, Wirtz said the city has been replacing the part of the water service line that the city owns, which stops at the curb.

“Now we are actively trying to get homeowners to replace their portion, what they own,” he said.

Going through the program, homeowners spend $2,000 to $3,000 on replacing the service pipe, Wirtz said, which is about half of what they would spend finding a contractor on their own. The city bids the projects to be done at the same time as projects for water mains, storm lines or other large pipes the city is having repaired or replaced, Wirtz said.

City Utilities is independently financing the projects for homeowners, Wirtz said, so credit scores and other obstacles some people face when seeking loans are not an issue. Wirtz added that he thinks replacing service lines will be mandated eventually, so the program helps the city and residents get ahead of federal action.

Education is also a large component of the program, Wirtz said.

“Some people don't know they have a lead service line. They don't even know that that's in their home and/or the implications of what could be there. Even if your testing comes back good, why take the risk?” Wirtz said. “We're not trying to create any fear or uncertainty, but here's an opportunity to do this now.”

Austyn Smedberg, a City Utilities engineer, said he has seen many different education levels through his outreach.

One homeowner Smedberg talked to worked on replacing service lines as part of his profession. Another homeowner thought the same pipe that brought water into the home carried waste out of the home.

People can sign up for the program at any time, but Smedberg reaches out to homeowners in areas where City Utilities is planning adjacent projects.

Smedberg's work does not end when a homeowner declines a project. Homeowners are asked to fill out a questionnaire that shows why they decided against the program.

If the reason is financial, City Utilities will keep that owner in mind if new funding opportunities become available that could reduce the cost.

For people who say the work will be too disruptive, Smedberg identifies another opportunity for education.

“Maybe we can call them and talk through the process and get them to understand it,” he said.

Some people may picture open trenching when they hear of the project, which involves tearing up the front lawn to replace the pipe.

The contractors use directional drilling, Smedberg said, which involves the drill digging a tunnel underground, directing the new service pipe to the home's basement or crawlspace.

Most homeowners will only see a 5-foot-by-5-foot hole near the sidewalk when the work is completed.

The annual report is another way City Utilities tries to provide education to residents.

It includes a table that breaks down everything that is in the city's water, which is accompanied by a glossary of terms to help people read the water quality table.

“Treating and delivering high-quality water to you and your family is a responsibility we take very seriously,” Kumar Menon, director of City Utilities, wrote in the report's introduction. “Clean water is our core mission.”

To learn more about the lead service line replacement program, go to utilities.cityoffortwayne.org/customers/lead-service-line-replacement.

