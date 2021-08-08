The Don Wood Foundation, a private foundation dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing, entrepreneurship and related education in the region, recently awarded over $1.134 million in grants to the following area programs for June:

• Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, $25,000 for the Allen County Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Strategy Creation

• Community Foundation of DeKalb County, $1,000 for the DeKalb Promise Program

• Purdue Fort Wayne, $497,570 for the Don Wood Foundation Automation Laboratory and machine tool updates

• Area 31 Career Center, $78,046 for the pilot of Ivy Tech's Smart Automation and Digital Manufacturing Pathway

• Trine University, $393,000 for the Industry and Academic Collaborative Learning and Training Center

• White's Residential and Family Service, $100,000 to equip at-risk youth for Indiana's skilled labor positions

• Crossroads Child and Family Services, $40,000 to be used toward becoming a New Tech Network School.

The Community Foundation of DeKalb County recently awarded third-quarter grants totaling $20,500 to the following nonprofit organizations:

• Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, $3,000 for services for DeKalb County residents

• Garrett High School, $1,500 for an Earth Science trip to Arizona

• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, $4,000 to provide meat to hunger relief agencies

• McMillen Health, $4,000 for preventive health education in DeKalb County

• Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana, $4,000 for services for DeKalb County residents

• Science Central, $2,500 for Science4U Outreach program and study tips

• St. Joe Pickle Festival Art and Photo, $1,500 to enhance and award artistry in DeKalb County.