    Sunday, August 08, 2021 1:00 am

    Grants

    The Don Wood Foundation, a private foundation dedicated to the advancement of manufacturing, entrepreneurship and related education in the region, recently awarded over $1.134 million in grants to the following area programs for June:

    • Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, $25,000 for the Allen County Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Strategy Creation

    • Community Foundation of DeKalb County, $1,000 for the DeKalb Promise Program

    • Purdue Fort Wayne, $497,570 for the Don Wood Foundation Automation Laboratory and machine tool updates

    • Area 31 Career Center, $78,046 for the pilot of Ivy Tech's Smart Automation and Digital Manufacturing Pathway

    • Trine University, $393,000 for the Industry and Academic Collaborative Learning and Training Center

    • White's Residential and Family Service, $100,000 to equip at-risk youth for Indiana's skilled labor positions

    • Crossroads Child and Family Services, $40,000 to be used toward becoming a New Tech Network School.

    The Community Foundation of DeKalb County recently awarded third-quarter grants totaling $20,500 to the following nonprofit organizations:

    • Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, $3,000 for services for DeKalb County residents

    • Garrett High School, $1,500 for an Earth Science trip to Arizona

    • Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, $4,000 to provide meat to hunger relief agencies

    • McMillen Health, $4,000 for preventive health education in DeKalb County

    • Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana, $4,000 for services for DeKalb County residents

    • Science Central, $2,500 for Science4U Outreach program and study tips

    • St. Joe Pickle Festival Art and Photo, $1,500 to enhance and award artistry in DeKalb County.

