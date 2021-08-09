Driver coronavirus exposures force limited bus service Tuesday

Citilink has announced temporary service reductions for Tuesday due to a shortage of employees after possible COVID-19 exposures, officials announced this evening.

John Metzinger, Citilink's general manager and CEO, said in a statement that one employee tested positive, and several others are quarantining "out of an abundance of caution." He learned employees were exposed at an after-hours gathering off site, not while they were on duty at Citilink.

Route 7 – Anthony via Oxford – will not run Tuesday.

Route 8 – Glenbrook/Northrop and Calhoun/Tillman – will not serve northbound or southbound trips departing Central Station at 45 minutes after each hour. Route 8 trips departing at 15 minutes after each hour will continue as scheduled.

Citilink previously reduced bus service on Route 4 – Wells Ludwig and Parkview – beginning July 26 because of a driver shortage. Route 4 trips departing downtown at 15 minutes after each hour are still operating.

All other fixed route services are scheduled to operate normally, officials said.

Citilink will review its schedules and announce additional plans Wednesday, according to a news release.

Metzinger says there have been no known outbreaks aboard Citilink vehicles. Masks continue to be required inside vehicles and facilities.

For more information, call Citilink's customer service at 260-432-4546 or go online to www.fwcitilink.com.