EACS keeps face masks optional

People gathered outside the East Allen County Schools administration building tonight, prepared for one last fight to have a mask-optional start to the academic year.

They needn't have bothered.

After 14 seats for the public were filled in the board room, President Todd Buckmaster announced there would be no special meeting as advertised. An agenda released Thursday indicated the return to school plan would be a discussion/action item.

The board met in executive session immediately before the scheduled special meeting to talk about COVID-19 case trends, Buckmaster said, noting leaders "just want to make sure our kids are safe."

The elected officials decided nothing needed to change from the plan approved July 20. It included a mask-optional policy.

"The board is comfortable with the plan as presented," Buckmaster said.

He acknowledged outside forces – such as a governor's mandate – could change policy should COVID-19 numbers "go crazy."

Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools also aren't requiring masks. EACS, NACS and SACS begin the year Wednesday.

Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Monday that masks will be required inside district buildings for all staff, students and visitors, effective Wednesday. FWCS starts classes Aug. 16.

