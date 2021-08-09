FWCS will require masks beginning Wednesday for students, staff

It's masks on for all Fort Wayne Community Schools students, staff and visitors, when school resumes Monday.

That's what Superintendent Mark Daniel told school board members tonight while outlining the district's new policy to cope with COVID-19.

The new requirement applies inside school buildings and on buses, Daniel said. And it applies both to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The official launch date is Wednesday, he said, but that mostly will affect staff.

Daniel said the new rule was made in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases, as well as new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, state and local health officials and schools' staff.

He read a statement from Allen County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter that said Sutter now is "strongly encouraging" Allen County Schools and school boards to follow those agencies' guidance.

"With COVID on the rise again, and low vaccination rates among students," Daniel said, " we must take precautions."

He said that among students in grades 6 through 12, all of whom are now eligible for vaccination, 96% are not fully vaccinated.

"That's a parent's choice, and I think they should have that choice," he said. "But what that means is kids are going to be coming in without any vaccination" to protect them or others.

