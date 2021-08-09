New fire station plan advances

The city of Fort Wayne did not hear any opposition Monday night as it took the first official step toward building a new home for Fire Station 14.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission held a public hearing for the proposed new fire station at the southeast corner of East State Boulevard and Reed Road. That was followed by the plan commission's monthly business meeting, which is typically held a different day than the public hearing meeting.

The new fire station would replace the location that was built in 1970 at 3400 Reed Road. The new station is expected to cost $2.3 million, a Fort Wayne Fire Department news release said.

Chris Carmichael, the city's property manager, asked for the Statewood Park property's restrictions to be vacated so it can be developed as a commercial property.

The 1.3-acre property was rezoned as a commercial property from residential in 2002, but restrictions on property lines and set-back lines prevented it from being developed.

The fire department still have to get approval from the Fort Wayne Board of Public Works and Fort Wayne City Council. Pending approvals, construction on the new station is expected to start in the fall with an opening in summer 2022.

