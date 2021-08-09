Pups play it cool at closing event

Kim Schenke watched Sunday as Toby, her 6-year-old dog, bounded throughout the Northside Aquatic Center with an ease and eagerness she helped him develop.

Toby, a Brittany, was terrified the first year Schenke brought him to Dippin' Dogs, she said, but she kept exposing him to water with baby pools and kayaking on the river.

Now, Schenke said, Toby loves swimming.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation employees happily engaged with Toby and the other dogs who arrived for a 45-minute session of swimming Sunday, the day after the Northside facility closed for the season.

Staff expected about 85 dogs across four sessions. The event was open to the department's dog park permit holders.

“Best day ever,” said staffers, who threw tennis balls for the dogs.

Dogs could drink from water bowls on the pavement, and a space was designated as the puppy potty area. When a dog kicked up some landscaping mulch onto the pavement, a staffer was quick to respond with a push broom.

Taylor Weldon, an art student at Lourdes University in Ohio, brought a Canon rather than a canine to the pool.

Noting her mother works for the parks department, Weldon said she hoped to capture images with her camera she can use as a reference for drawing or painting.

Weldon had numerous options. Dogs chased one another on land and in the water, and others splashed around as their owners waded nearby.

Marty and Paula Cole brought two dogs – a yellow Labrador retriever named Izzie, 6, and a chocolate Lab named Bear, 3.

“They're just having fun,” Marty Cole said, noting the dogs have also played in water at Fox Island. “They're good swimmers.”

Cathy Davis brought her Lab mix, Morris, for the first time. At one point, Morris had one of the two pools to himself.

“We'll definitely make a point of coming next year,” Davis said. “He's definitely a water dog.”

